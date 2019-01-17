Winning Together: Cowbell Brewing Co. Craft Beer that Rings True

The Cowbell Experience

Cowbell Kitchen, the restaurant at the brewery, specializes in local farm-to-table fare, with over 75% of the food served sourced in Huron County, paired beautifully with Cowbell beer, some of which is exclusive to The Farm. The Cowbell team curates an outstanding menu that changes seasonally, with daily menu features, shared plates, delicious appetizers, house-made burgers, and wood-fired pizzas. Recommendations include “The Wagyu Burger” and “The Royale Pizza.”

“We would like everyone to feel welcome at Cowbell Farm,” said Grant Sparling, Chief Development Officer. “Enjoy a pint of craft beer and experience a taste of what Huron County has to offer.”

With 26,000 square feet to explore, guests may take a guided or self-guided tour and enjoy unobstructed catwalk views of almost everything, including the state-of-the-art brewhouse. Cowbell is Canada’s first design-build Destination Brewery and whether you are stopping in for a pint, shopping at the General Store or staying for dinner or a tour, Cowbell offers something for everyone.

Cowbell Brewing Co. is a family-friendly, accessible, award-winning brewery, committed to making world-class craft beer — and making a difference. Taking generations of business expertise into craft brewing, Steven and the third generation, Grant Sparling II, lead an ambitious team that is committed to outstanding beer, local food and memorable experiences at the innovative Cowbell Farm.

Community-Inspired Brews

Led by Brewmaster Stephen Rich, Cowbell’s brewing team creates exceptional recipes using the highest quality, globally-sourced ingredients. The Founders’ Series beers are available year-round, representing Cowbell’s creative interpretation of six classic beer styles. Each beer is named for remarkable, true characters of Blyth’s past and the story on every can shares a piece of Blyth’s history with the world.

For more adventurous beer fans, the Renegade Series and the newly-launched Barrel-Aged Project explore courageous flavours, while showcasing the talent of the brewing team. Act fast! These bottled beers are only available in small batches, while supplies last.

Commitment to the Environment

Cowbell is committed to being a good steward of the land, just as generations of farmers have before us. Whether through the brewery building or design and operation, Cowbell is sincere in its efforts to maintain highly sustainable practices, verified by a third party. Beyond the beautiful wood frame structure, Cowbell has incorporated building design, materials, and best of class operations to improve efficiency and to reduce the impact on the local environment. Cowbell also participates in an onsite carbon sequestration program, achieved through a 23-acre reforestation project, which will be expanded in 2019.

In Your Community

Cowbell gives back with each and every pint or can of beer sold. From the very first pint in May of 2016, Cowbell has donated five cents to their Greener Pastures Community Fund. This fund supports life-enhancing programs to improve children’s health and well-being at Ontario’s four children’s hospitals: Children’s Hospital in London, SickKids in Toronto, McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa. The fund also provides support for programming at the Canadian Centre for Rural Creativity in Blyth. To the end of December 2018, $232,024 has been donated to Cowbell’s community partners.

“For every pint or can of Cowbell sold in your community, the donation is to your local children’s hospital,” says Sparling. “Thanks to friends of Cowbell, we have accomplished amazing things — and we are just getting started. A nickel can make a meaningful impact in the life of a child facing health complications, and we are grateful for the support of the communities around us.”

Winning Together

Cowbell is designed to be about more than great beer. To the Sparlings, Cowbell is about family, economic development and community success. It is about working hard to craft a winning recipe for their success and the success of people and communities. It’s a commitment to working together and winning together.

Cowbell Brewing Co.

40035 Blyth Rd, Blyth

844-523-4724

cowbellbrewing.com

Cowbell General Store

The Cowbell experience does not end when you leave; the General Store features Cowbell gear — most of it made in Canada — and Cowbell beer. Take home something to remember your trip to The Farm. Cowbell beer is available in cans and growlers, and small-batch beers are available in custom 750mL and 1.5L bottles. The General Store also features a selection of “Guest Favourite” products being developed with local businesses, including a line of barbeque rubs and sauces with Garlic Box from Hensall, and custom roasted coffee from ShopBike Coffee in Bayfield. All merchandise is also available online, including beer.