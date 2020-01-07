Winning Together: Cowbell Brewing Co. Craft Beer that Rings True

The Cowbell Experience

Cowbell Kitchen, the restaurant at the brewery, specializes in truly local farm-to-table fare, with over 75% of the food served sourced in Huron County, paired beautifully with Cowbell beers and Farm Exclusive draught offerings. The Cowbell team curates a fresh, seasonal menu with daily features, delicious appetizers, farm-made burgers, wood-fired pizzas and vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-free selections. Guest favourites include the ‘Royale Pizza’ and ‘The Wagyu’ burger, featuring locally grown Wagyu beef from Grazing Meadows Wagyu located 20 kilometers from The Farm. Cowbell beers are highlighted throughout the menu, along with an impressive list of farm-made cocktails and Huron County wines.

“We would like everyone to feel welcome at Cowbell,” said Grant Sparling, Chief Development Officer. “Enjoy a pint of craft beer and experience a taste of what Huron County has to offer.”

With 26,000 square feet to explore, guests may take a guided or self-guided tour and enjoy unobstructed catwalk views of almost everything, including the state-of-the-art brewhouse. Thresher’s Hall and The Loft provide one-of-a-kind settings for private events and intimate weddings. Whether you’re stopping in for a pint, shopping at the Cowbell General Store or celebrating a special occasion, Cowbell offers something for everyone.

Cowbell Brewing Co. is Canada’s Destination Brewery. Family-friendly and accessible, this award-winning brewery is committed to making world-class craft beer. And making a difference. Taking generations of business expertise into craft brewing, Steven and the third generation, Grant Sparling II, lead an ambitious team that is committed to outstanding beer, local food and memorable experiences at the Cowbell Farm.

Community-Inspired Brews

Cowbell’s skilled brewing team creates exceptional recipes using the highest quality ingredients. The Founders’ Series beers are available year-round, representing Cowbell’s creative interpretations of six classic beer styles. Each beer is named for remarkable, true characters of Blyth’s past and the story on every can shares a piece of Blyth’s history with the world.

For more adventurous beer fans, the Renegade Series and the Anniversary Series, featuring Almanac and Reunion, a solera-style beer, explore courageous flavours while showcasing the talent of the brewing team. Act fast! These specialty beers are only available in limited quantities.

Commitment to the Environment

Cowbell is committed to being a good steward of the land, just as generations of farmers have before. Whether through the brewery building or design and operation, Cowbell is sincere in its efforts to maintain highly sustainable practices. Beyond the beautiful wood-frame structure, Cowbell has incorporated building design, materials, and best of class operations to improve efficiency and to reduce the impact on the local environment. ­Cowbell also participates in a carbon sequestration program, achieved through an onsite reforestation project consisting of 17,000 trees and pollinators.

In Your Community

Cowbell gives back with the sale of each and every pint or can of beer. From the very first pint sold in May 2016, Cowbell has donated five-cents to their Greener Pastures Community Fund. This fund supports life-enhancing programs to improve children’s health and well-being at Ontario’s four children’s hospitals: Children’s Hospital in London, SickKids in Toronto, McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa. The fund also provides support for programming at the Canadian Centre for Rural Creativity in Blyth. By the end of November 2019, $360,000 has been donated to Cowbell’s community partners.

“For every pint or can of Cowbell sold in your community, the donation is to your local children’s hospital,” says Sparling. “Thanks to friends of Cowbell, we have accomplished amazing things — and we are just getting started. A nickel can make a meaningful impact in the life of a child facing health complications, and we are grateful for the support of the communities around us.”

Cowbell General Store

The Cowbell experience does not end when you leave. The Cowbell General Store features Cowbell gear — most of it made in Canada — and Cowbell beer. Take home something to remember your trip to The Farm. Cowbell beer is available in cans and growlers, and small-batch beers are available in 750mL and 1.5L bottles. The General Store also features a selection of “guest favourite” Cowbell Kitchen products that have been developed with local businesses, including a line of rubs and sauces with Garlic Box from Hensall, custom roasted coffee with ShopBike Coffee in Bayfield, and custom chocolate treats with Rhèo Thompson in Stratford. Most merchandise is also available at the Cowbell Online Store.

Winning Together

Cowbell is designed to be about more than great beer. To the Sparlings, Cowbell is about family, economic development and community success. It is about working hard to craft a winning recipe for their success and the success of people and communities. It’s a commitment to working together and winning together.

