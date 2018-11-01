Publisher’s Note: The Holiday Issue — Friends and Family, Eatdrink and Be Merry

The Eatdrink Holiday Issue is one of our most fun to put together. While we always celebrate the enjoyment of good food and drink, there is something special about that at this time of year. We tend to be more intentional in connecting with the people that are important in our lives, whether they are work colleagues, neighbours, or relatives. The timing is perfect to have a family on the cover, and this one in particular. Chef Brian Sua-an and Jerrah Revilles brought their daughter Saisha into the portrait with pride, a quality reflected in the work they do with Reverie, their tasting menu restaurant. You will read about a similar theme at The Church Key Bistro-Pub, where Vanessa and Peter Willis have manifested their own vision for what a restaurant can be. May both families serve as inspiration for heartfelt sharing of meals and joyful celebrations for all of us.

Our regular columnists, always keeping with the seasons, are of service again in this issue, and our annual Gift Guide provides a bonus slate of insightful suggestions. You will also see dozens of businesses ready to take on some of the pressures of the holidays for you, and they really are the experts. Place your trust in them with confidence. We hope you enjoy every moment of all the festivities.

Peace,

