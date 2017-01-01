Publisher’s Note: The Harvest Issue — Eat Fresh, Eat Local

There is no better time or place to appreciate the bounty of our country than autumn in Ontario. Our farmers’ markets are especially chock-a-block full of beautiful fruits and vegetables, and if you like to eat fresh and eat local, get out there. To assist your efforts, we’ve compiled a list of regional farmers’ markets that are looking forward to seeing you. Meet a farmer and thank her or him for the bag of goodies you’re taking home with you.
Of course, while I do like to think of this as harvest season, I’m aware that this is not technically true for many of our local farmers and producers. For some, their primary harvest happened months ago, such as the asparagus and strawberry growers, and for others, Thanksgiving comes much too early for a true day of rest. Their fields won’t be harvested until later in the fall, bringing in much of our squash, cabbage and carrots. For those raising livestock, seasonality may or may not be a factor in their operation. It might be “turkey season” but the dairy business runs 365 days a year.
Global warming is having an effect on farming, perhaps most negatively through “extreme” weather, but a longer growing season may be a fringe benefit in our locale. Some businesses have taken big — and prescient — steps to be less weather-dependent. In Strathroy, Jo and Pauline Slegers started building greenhouses 30 years ago and became certified organic in 2004. Today, Slegers Living Organic Greens sells 30 different products year-round, from tender young micro greens to mature salad greens, lettuce and herbs. Packed still growing in soil for better taste and a longer shelf life, you can have your own harvest days with a little snip. Available at many retailers such as Remark Fresh Market and through distributors like On the Move Organics, you can also buy direct at their farm gate (slegersgreens.com).
The commitment to using local, fresh products is shared by two restaurants that we are profiling in this issue. Eddington’s of Exeter and Craft Farmacy, with chefs James Eddington and Andrew Wolwowicz respectively, offer seasonal menus that reflect our region, while creatively expressing their culinary talents in unique ways. I’m certain our readers will enjoy both stories.
Our wine column features Alton Farms Estate Winery in Lambton County, where harvest season is taken extremely seriously. The Huron Shores wine region is starting to flourish and this is a great story about working with our climate, soil and local challenges to make great wine. I especially appreciate Alton Farms’ commitment to sustainable practices.
For over a year now, London has been excited about Alieska Robles’ Forest City Cookbook project. The book is now out, and it’s a show-stopping epic that is both a great collection of recipes from London’s top chefs and a thoughtful tribute to local farmers and agriculture. I hasten to add that the book is gorgeous to look at too. We’re pleased to share a couple of recipes in this issue, and a bonus recipe online from “our” Bryan Lavery, Eatdrink Food Editor and Writer at Large, who also contributed a foreword, a couple of recipes, and other writing to the book. Congratulations Alieska and your crew for an accomplishment that exceeded our high expectations.
There’s plenty more to enjoy in the following pages. This issue marks our 11th anniversary, and I’m amazed at how there is still so much happening that we can never keep up with all of it. We’re glad for the challenge though. Thanks for reading.
Peace,
Chris
Local Farmers’ Markets, from Amherstburg to Woodstock
Amherstburg Farmers‘ Market
7860 County Road 20, outside Malden Community Cultural Centre, Amherstburg
amherstburgfarmersmarket.com
SAT 8:30am – 1:30pm
Closing: OCT 19
Bayfield Farmers‘ Market
Clan Gregor Square, Bayfield
bayfieldfarmersmarket.com
FRI 3pm – 7pm
Closing: OCT 13
Belle River Farmers‘ Market
Optimist Park, 705 Notre Dame St., Belle River
fb.com/belleriverfarmersmarket
SUN 10am – 2pm
Closing: OCT 7
Chatham-Kent Farmers‘ Market
Highway 2, 9877 Longwoods Rd., Chatham
chathamfarmersmarket.ca
WED 9am –5pm
Open All Year
Covent Garden Farmers’ Market
130 King Street, London
coventmarket.com
THUR 8 – 2, SAT 8 – 1
Closing: DEC 29
Downtown Windsor Farmers‘ Market
Pelissier and Maiden Lane, Windsor
dwfm.ca
SAT 8m – 1pm
Closing: OCT 6
Downtown Woodstock Farmers‘ Market
Downtown Museum Square, Woodstock
bit.ly/2wN05xF
THUR 11am – 4pm
Closing: OCT 4
Exeter Farmers‘ Market
1-35 MacNaughton Drive, Exeter
fb.com/exeterfarmersmarket/
THUR 3am – 7pm
Closing: OCT 4
Forest Farmers‘ & Artisan Market
14 King Street, Forest
bit.ly/2PxDI6R
FRI 8am – 1pm
Closing: OCT 6
Goderich Farmers‘ Market
Downtown Market Square, Goderich
fb.com/FarmersMarketGoderichBIA/
SAT 8am – 1pm
Closing: OCT 6
Grand Bend Farmers‘ Market
1 Main Street, Grand Bend
fb.com/GrandBendMarket/
WED 8am – 1pm
Closing: OCT 3
Horton Farmers‘ Market
10–16 Manitoba Street, St. Thomas
hortonfarmersmarket.ca
SAT 8am – noon
Closing: NOV 3
Ilderton Farmers‘ Market
92 Ilderton Road, Ilderton
bit.ly/2oACix5
SAT 8am – noon
Closing: SEPT 22
Kingsville Farmers‘ Market
28 Division Street South, Kingsville
kingsvillefarmersmarket.com
SAT 10am – 2pm
Closing: OCT 13
Leamington Farmers‘ Market
Leamington Fairgrounds, 194 Erie St. N., Leamington
fb.com/LeamingtonFarmersMarket
SAT 9am – 2pm
Open All Year
Masonville Farmers‘ Market
1680 Richmond St., London
masonvillemarket.com
FRI 8am – 1pm
Closing: OCT 12
Old South Farmers‘ Market
Storm Stayed Brewing Co., 169 Wharncliffe Rd. S., London
fb.com/oldsouthfarmersmarket/
THURS 4pm – 7pm
Closing: SEPT 27
Petrolia Farmers‘ Market
369 Fletcher St., behind the Library (Main St.), Petrolia
bit.ly/2wHsllb
SAT 7:30am – noon
Closing: OCT 6
Point Edward Moonlight Farmers‘ Market
Next to Michigan Ave. (under the Bluewater Bridge), Point Edward
bit.ly/2Q2GzFT
THURS 4pm – 8pm
Closing: OCT 4
Port Rowan Farmers‘ Market
Lions Pavilion — Sea Queen Rd., Port Rowan
fb.com/PortRowanFarmersMarket/
FRI 3pm – 6Ppm
Closing: OCT 5
Sarnia Farmers‘ Market
Corner of Proctor & Ontario St., Sarnia fb.com/SarniaFarmersMarket/
WED, SAT 7am – 1pm
Open All Year
Simcoe Farmers‘ Market
172 South Drive, Simcoe
fb.com/SimcoeMarket/
THURS 9am – 4pm
Closing: Open All Year
St. Marys Farmers‘ Market
116 Jones St. E., St. Marys
stmarysfarmersmarket.ca
SAT 8am – noon
Open All Year
Stratford Farmers‘ Market
353 McCarthy Road, Rotary Complex/Agriplex, Stratford
bit.ly/2NGJimT
SAT 7am – noon
Open All Year
Stratford Slow Food Market
Market Place Drive, Stratford
fb.com/StratfordSundayMarket/
SUN 10am – 2pm
Open All Year
The Market at Western Fair District
900 King St., London
westernfairdistrict.com/market
SAT, SUN 8am – 3pm
Open All Year
Tillsonburg Farmers‘ Market
41 Bridge Street West, Tillsonburg
fb.com/tillsonburgfarmersmarket/
SAT 8am – noon
Closing: NOV 10
Trails End Farmers‘ Market
4370 Dundas St East, London
fb.com/trailsendfarmersmarket/
FRI 8am – 1pm
Open All Year
Waterford Farmers‘ Market
Corner of Alice St. & St. James St. S., Waterford
fb.com/WaterfordFarmersMarket/
WED 4pm – 7pm
Closing: SEPT 26
Wingham Farmers‘ Market
360 Josephine St., Wingham
fb.com/winghamfarmersmarket/
WED 2:30pm – 6pm
Closing: SEPT 26
Woodstock Farmers‘ Market
Woodstock Fairgrounds, 875 Nellis Street, Woodstock
fb.com/WoodstockOntarioFarmersMarket/
SAT 7am – noon
Open All Year