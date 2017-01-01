Publisher’s Note: The Harvest Issue — Eat Fresh, Eat Local

There is no better time or place to appreciate the bounty of our country than autumn in Ontario. Our farmers’ markets are especially chock-a-block full of beautiful fruits and vegetables, and if you like to eat fresh and eat local, get out there. To assist your efforts, we’ve compiled a list of regional farmers’ markets that are looking forward to seeing you. Meet a farmer and thank her or him for the bag of goodies you’re taking home with you.

Of course, while I do like to think of this as harvest season, I’m aware that this is not technically true for many of our local farmers and producers. For some, their primary harvest happened months ago, such as the asparagus and strawberry growers, and for others, Thanksgiving comes much too early for a true day of rest. Their fields won’t be harvested until later in the fall, bringing in much of our squash, cabbage and carrots. For those raising livestock, seasonality may or may not be a factor in their operation. It might be “turkey season” but the dairy business runs 365 days a year.

Global warming is having an effect on farming, perhaps most negatively through “extreme” weather, but a longer growing season may be a fringe benefit in our locale. Some businesses have taken big — and prescient — steps to be less weather-dependent. In Strathroy, Jo and Pauline Slegers started building greenhouses 30 years ago and became certified organic in 2004. Today, Slegers Living Organic Greens sells 30 different products year-round, from tender young micro greens to mature salad greens, lettuce and herbs. Packed still growing in soil for better taste and a longer shelf life, you can have your own harvest days with a little snip. Available at many retailers such as Remark Fresh Market and through distributors like On the Move Organics, you can also buy direct at their farm gate (slegersgreens.com).

The commitment to using local, fresh products is shared by two restaurants that we are profiling in this issue. Eddington’s of Exeter and Craft Farmacy, with chefs James Eddington and Andrew Wolwowicz respectively, offer seasonal menus that reflect our region, while creatively expressing their culinary talents in unique ways. I’m certain our readers will enjoy both stories.

Our wine column features Alton Farms Estate Winery in Lambton County, where harvest season is taken extremely seriously. The Huron Shores wine region is starting to flourish and this is a great story about working with our climate, soil and local challenges to make great wine. I especially appreciate Alton Farms’ commitment to sustainable practices.

For over a year now, London has been excited about Alieska Robles’ Forest City Cookbook project. The book is now out, and it’s a show-stopping epic that is both a great collection of recipes from London’s top chefs and a thoughtful tribute to local farmers and agriculture. I hasten to add that the book is gorgeous to look at too. We’re pleased to share a couple of recipes in this issue, and a bonus recipe online from “our” Bryan Lavery, Eatdrink Food Editor and Writer at Large, who also contributed a foreword, a couple of recipes, and other writing to the book. Congratulations Alieska and your crew for an accomplishment that exceeded our high expectations.

There’s plenty more to enjoy in the following pages. This issue marks our 11th anniversary, and I’m amazed at how there is still so much happening that we can never keep up with all of it. We’re glad for the challenge though. Thanks for reading.

Peace,

Chris

Local Farmers’ Markets, from Amherstburg to Woodstock

Amherstburg Farmers‘ Market

7860 County Road 20, outside Malden Community Cultural Centre, Amherstburg

amherstburgfarmersmarket.com

SAT 8:30am – 1:30pm

Closing: OCT 19

Bayfield Farmers‘ Market

Clan Gregor Square, Bayfield

bayfieldfarmersmarket.com

FRI 3pm – 7pm

Closing: OCT 13

Belle River Farmers‘ Market

Optimist Park, 705 Notre Dame St., Belle River

fb.com/belleriverfarmersmarket

SUN 10am – 2pm

Closing: OCT 7

Chatham-Kent Farmers‘ Market

Highway 2, 9877 Longwoods Rd., Chatham

chathamfarmersmarket.ca

WED 9am –5pm

Open All Year

Covent Garden Farmers’ Market

130 King Street, London

coventmarket.com

THUR 8 – 2, SAT 8 – 1

Closing: DEC 29

Downtown Windsor Farmers‘ Market

Pelissier and Maiden Lane, Windsor

dwfm.ca

SAT 8m – 1pm

Closing: OCT 6

Downtown Woodstock Farmers‘ Market

Downtown Museum Square, Woodstock

bit.ly/2wN05xF

THUR 11am – 4pm

Closing: OCT 4

Exeter Farmers‘ Market

1-35 MacNaughton Drive, Exeter

fb.com/exeterfarmersmarket/

THUR 3am – 7pm

Closing: OCT 4

Forest Farmers‘ & Artisan Market

14 King Street, Forest

bit.ly/2PxDI6R

FRI 8am – 1pm

Closing: OCT 6

Goderich Farmers‘ Market

Downtown Market Square, Goderich

fb.com/FarmersMarketGoderichBIA/

SAT 8am – 1pm

Closing: OCT 6

Grand Bend Farmers‘ Market

1 Main Street, Grand Bend

fb.com/GrandBendMarket/

WED 8am – 1pm

Closing: OCT 3

Horton Farmers‘ Market

10–16 Manitoba Street, St. Thomas

hortonfarmersmarket.ca

SAT 8am – noon

Closing: NOV 3

Ilderton Farmers‘ Market

92 Ilderton Road, Ilderton

bit.ly/2oACix5

SAT 8am – noon

Closing: SEPT 22

Kingsville Farmers‘ Market

28 Division Street South, Kingsville

kingsvillefarmersmarket.com

SAT 10am – 2pm

Closing: OCT 13

Leamington Farmers‘ Market

Leamington Fairgrounds, 194 Erie St. N., Leamington

fb.com/LeamingtonFarmersMarket

SAT 9am – 2pm

Open All Year

Masonville Farmers‘ Market

1680 Richmond St., London

masonvillemarket.com

FRI 8am – 1pm

Closing: OCT 12

Old South Farmers‘ Market

Storm Stayed Brewing Co., 169 Wharncliffe Rd. S., London

fb.com/oldsouthfarmersmarket/

THURS 4pm – 7pm

Closing: SEPT 27

Petrolia Farmers‘ Market

369 Fletcher St., behind the Library (Main St.), Petrolia

bit.ly/2wHsllb

SAT 7:30am – noon

Closing: OCT 6

Point Edward Moonlight Farmers‘ Market

Next to Michigan Ave. (under the Bluewater Bridge), Point Edward

bit.ly/2Q2GzFT

THURS 4pm – 8pm

Closing: OCT 4

Port Rowan Farmers‘ Market

Lions Pavilion — Sea Queen Rd., Port Rowan

fb.com/PortRowanFarmersMarket/

FRI 3pm – 6Ppm

Closing: OCT 5

Sarnia Farmers‘ Market

Corner of Proctor & Ontario St., Sarnia fb.com/SarniaFarmersMarket/

WED, SAT 7am – 1pm

Open All Year

Simcoe Farmers‘ Market

172 South Drive, Simcoe

fb.com/SimcoeMarket/

THURS 9am – 4pm

Closing: Open All Year

St. Marys Farmers‘ Market

116 Jones St. E., St. Marys

stmarysfarmersmarket.ca

SAT 8am – noon

Open All Year

Stratford Farmers‘ Market

353 McCarthy Road, Rotary Complex/Agriplex, Stratford

bit.ly/2NGJimT

SAT 7am – noon

Open All Year

Stratford Slow Food Market

Market Place Drive, Stratford

fb.com/StratfordSundayMarket/

SUN 10am – 2pm

Open All Year

The Market at Western Fair District

900 King St., London

westernfairdistrict.com/market

SAT, SUN 8am – 3pm

Open All Year

Tillsonburg Farmers‘ Market

41 Bridge Street West, Tillsonburg

fb.com/tillsonburgfarmersmarket/

SAT 8am – noon

Closing: NOV 10

Trails End Farmers‘ Market

4370 Dundas St East, London

fb.com/trailsendfarmersmarket/

FRI 8am – 1pm

Open All Year

Waterford Farmers‘ Market

Corner of Alice St. & St. James St. S., Waterford

fb.com/WaterfordFarmersMarket/

WED 4pm – 7pm

Closing: SEPT 26

Wingham Farmers‘ Market

360 Josephine St., Wingham

fb.com/winghamfarmersmarket/

WED 2:30pm – 6pm

Closing: SEPT 26

Woodstock Farmers‘ Market

Woodstock Fairgrounds, 875 Nellis Street, Woodstock

fb.com/WoodstockOntarioFarmersMarket/

SAT 7am – noon

Open All Year