New Hotspots: Four Noteworthy Additions to Our Culinary Scene

Grace

215 Dundas Street, London

226-667-4822

gracelondon.ca



Lunch: Thursday & Friday 11:30am – 2pm

Dinner: Wednesday to Saturday from 5pm

Sunday 11:30am–2pm; 6pm – 9pm

Closed Monday & Tuesday

In one of the more eagerly awaited recent launches in downtown London, Chef Angie Murphy and partner/sommelier Pete Annson opened Grace restaurant to rave reviews. The cuisine is modern Canadian, drawing on classic French traditions and techniques, infused with global influences and local flavours. There is a certified sommelier on the premises and the wine list offers interesting pairing opportunities. A prix fixe dinner menu is created every Sunday with a different theme, with a prix fixe brunch including appealing sweet and savoury options.

Two Guys and a Whisk Bakery

519 Dundas Street, Woodstock

519-290-9200

fb.com/Two-Guys-and-a-Whisk-Bakery-258765288121751

Tuesday to Saturday 9:30am – 4pm

Closed Sunday & Monday

Located in downtown Woodstock, baker Nabil Danha and partner Tracy Kimmett of Two Guys and a Whisk Bakery offer an extensive array of classic baked goods. This is the spot for more than satisfying a sweet tooth, with buttery, ultra-flaky croissants, crusty baguettes, and artisanal breads. Dessert lovers will be in heaven too. You’ll also find exquisite French-inspired patisserie, brownies, lemon squares, cookies, tarts, pies, custom cakes and some gluten-free products.

Two Forks

295 Bridge Street, Port Stanley

226-658-4887

fb.com/twoforks295

Open daily 11:30am to 10pm

Chef Rob Lampman, formerly of The Kettle Creek Inn, and his partner Terrie Collard have created a welcoming space. The “beachy chic” decor, complemented by a gorgeous patio and chef’s garden, enhance the vibe. The bar has live-edge wood extensions creating extra seating. Small plates, designed for sharing, are made with local ingredients from scratch. You’ll find freshly shucked live oysters right at the bar, local wine on tap, craft beer flights and handcrafted cocktails like the Two Forks Caesar, topped with pickle, olive, shrimp, oyster and a pastrami slider!

Happiness Café

430 Wellington Street, London

519-204-2854

myhappiness.ca

Tuesday to Friday: 8:30am – 6pm

Saturday: 9:00am – 5pm

Sunday: 10am – 4pm

Closed Monday

Olha and Anatolii Prytkova’s family-owned Happiness, on Wellington Street across from One London Place, features European-style coffee and desserts. All the baking is done from scratch, featuring seasonal and specialty cakes, French macarons, cupcakes and chocolates. They also feature a selection of delectable high-end doughnuts such as pistachio, crème brûlée, salted caramel, mango and passion fruit. Coffee for their espresso-based drinks comes from craft roaster “Hatch.”