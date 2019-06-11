Beer & BBQ at Western Fair District!

As we finally start to enjoy some warmer weather, The Beer & BBQ Show at Western Fair District kicks off the season with another outstanding gathering of some of the best food and drink for summer. This show gets better every year, building into a powerful venue for outstanding beer and beverages, delicious food — with plenty of barbecue but so much more — and incredible music and entertainment. This year, the show runs Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening, with each time slot taking on slightly different personas. Friday night features veteran rockers Sloan, bringing their Halifax roots/Toronto swagger music in a show that never disappoints.
Saturday afternoon features Today’s Country BX93 & Virgin Radio with their Tailgate Team and Virgin Hit Squad complete with backyard games while Lynzee (BX93) and J Stevens (Virgin) broadcast live from the show from 2pm on. Saturday night features The Reklaws, the Canadian country music brother-sister duo who made so many local fans here during JUNO week.
But the music is the icing on an already amazing cake, with ongoing sampling available from a rich variety of vendors.
FOOD
It’s not just about barbecue, but you can enjoy temptations from such vendors as C’Angelina, who are bring porchetta with salso verde; Rokeby Farms and their barbecued rabbit legs; Lou Dawg’s Southern BBQ; and even vegan options, including garbanzo sliders and Mexican street corn. If — somehow — barbecue is just not your thing, fear not! The Cream Beanery Cafe is bringing their gelato paninis, delicious gelato flavours quickly seared into a brioche bun. Who knew? The goal is to try a variety of bites, and you’re encouraged to indulge in your favourites but also try something new.
Uddderly Ridiculous is bringing their new taste sensation to the show. From Oxford County, their goat’s milk ice cream comes in some fantastic flavours. Check the website for a full list of vendors, from brands you know such as Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse, to those you might not know but should, such as truLOCAL, offering sustainable meat delivery to your home.
DRINKS
It wouldn’t be the show it is without great beer, and it’s always fun to see what surprises the vendors have in store. London brewers will be in the house, with Anderson Craft Ales, London Brewing and Powerhouse Brewing representing the Forest City in style. Look also for Woodstock’s Upper Thames Brewing, Blyth’s Cowbell Brewing (we all want more Cowbell), Sarnia’s Refined Fool and Waterloo Brewing, who are bringing their summer-perfect Raspberry Radler. The list of breweries is lengthy, and you’re bound to discover a new favourite.
Beer not your bag? Or just interested in exploring a variety of beverages? This is the show. They’ve been in London for awhile now but there’s always something new coming from the good folks at Black Fly Beverage Co., with their not-to0-sweet spirit beverages infused with vodka, tequila, and rum, gluten-free! Other vendors with a reputation for innovation include Crafty Elk (hard quality juice), Dark Horse Estate Winery (from Grand Bend), Twin Pines Orchard & Cider House, and Stratford’s Junction 56. Check out the website for a complete list.
EXPERIENCE:
- Broil King Giveaway: We are proud to welcome back the Broil King area, presented by Home Hardware and Home Hardware Building Centres, who will be raffling off a Regal 590 Broil King
- Grilling Stage: Be sure to stop by our grilling stage for some sizzling recipes and our Dueling BBQ’s competition.
- Get your game face on: Be sure to join Forest City Sports and Social Club for their Games Area!
- Take a Load Off: As always, our friends at Labatt’s will be on site with their lounge for those that need to sip and unwind during the show
THE ENTERTAINMENT:
- Friday night rock night with Taylor Knox, Texas King and Sloan
- Saturday afternoon Justine Chantale and Connor Wilson hit the music stage. The country keeps going into Saturday night with Cory James Mitchell Band, Sons of Daughters and The Reklaws
- Beer Yoga, with Yoga Glow Studio. Learn some fun and relaxing movements, all while holding (or sipping) a beer! Mats are provided. Sessions run Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for a ½ hour each
- Dueling BBQ’s: Have you ever seen the show ‘Nailed It’? Well we have Western Fair District’s very own edition, complete with a unique burger from Paradise Cream that our radio station hosts will be trying to replicate! Join us Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. for what is sure to be a lively competition
- 20 Questions Trivia is back by popular demand! Test your knowledge at the indoor lounge Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 1pm or 3pm
RADIO STATIONS ONSITE PROMOS:
- The CORUS Big Rig Truck and Summer Cruisers will be onsite all weekend long at the Beer & BBQ Show. FM96 will be onsite Friday, June 14 doing live cut-ins, handing out swag items PLUS handing out samples of the new FM96 Breakfast Beer – The Tazmania Golden Ale in partnership with Powerhouse Brewing Company.
- Country 104 will be presenting The Reklaws and broadcasting live from the CORUS Big Rig Truck on Saturday, June 15.
- Classic Rock, 98.1 presents Sloan, the Ryan Valdron Show will be LIVE on Friday 2-7pm and their Road Crew will be onsite with prizing, music and games.
- Jack 102.3 is partnering with Railway City Brewery and creating a new exclusive BREW only available at this year’s Beer & BBQ Show
EVENT INFORMATION:
New Dates & Times
MUST BE 19+ YEARS TO ATTEND. PHOTO ID IS REQUIRED. NO BABIES, TODDLERS, OR CHILDREN ALLOWED AT THE SHOW.
Friday June 14th @ 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Saturday, June 15th Afternoon @ 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Saturday, June 15th Evening @ 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Please note the break from 5 pm – 6 pm, reopening from 6 pm – 11 pm
Location
Western Fair District Agriplex
845 Florence Street
London, ON N5W 6G6
Ticket Information (all prices include taxes & fees)
BUY YOUR TICKET IN ADVANCE AND SAVE! LIMITED QUANITIES AVAILABLE.
General Admission:
Friday 6pm – 11pm: $16
Saturday 12pm – 5pm: $12
Saturday 6pm – 11pm: $25
Wingman Passes (Limited Quantities Available): Valid for Two (2) General Admission 19+ and 30 Sample Tokens.
**Wingmen must arrive together for admission to be valid**
Friday – 6pm – 11pm: $60 **Sloan concert included with admission**
Saturday Afternoon – 12 pm – 5pm: $52
Saturday 6pm – 11pm: $80
Weekend Passport (Limited Quantities Available) Good for one entry EVERY SESSION – June 14th and 15th, 2019: $42.25
30 Sample Tokens: $25.55