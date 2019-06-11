Beer & BBQ at Western Fair District!

As we finally start to enjoy some warmer weather, The Beer & BBQ Show at Western Fair District kicks off the season with another outstanding gathering of some of the best food and drink for summer. This show gets better every year, building into a powerful venue for outstanding beer and beverages, delicious food — with plenty of barbecue but so much more — and incredible music and entertainment. This year, the show runs Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening, with each time slot taking on slightly different personas. Friday night features veteran rockers Sloan, bringing their Halifax roots/Toronto swagger music in a show that never disappoints.

Saturday afternoon features Today’s Country BX93 & Virgin Radio with their Tailgate Team and Virgin Hit Squad complete with backyard games while Lynzee (BX93) and J Stevens (Virgin) broadcast live from the show from 2pm on. Saturday night features The Reklaws, the Canadian country music brother-sister duo who made so many local fans here during JUNO week.

But the music is the icing on an already amazing cake, with ongoing sampling available from a rich variety of vendors.

FOOD

It’s not just about barbecue, but you can enjoy temptations from such vendors as C’Angelina, who are bring porchetta with salso verde; Rokeby Farms and their barbecued rabbit legs; Lou Dawg’s Southern BBQ; and even vegan options, including garbanzo sliders and Mexican street corn. If — somehow — barbecue is just not your thing, fear not! The Cream Beanery Cafe is bringing their gelato paninis, delicious gelato flavours quickly seared into a brioche bun. Who knew? The goal is to try a variety of bites, and you’re encouraged to indulge in your favourites but also try something new.