March / April 2020

London

London Training Centre is providing the Culinary Pre-Apprenticeship program again this year starting April 6. This six-month, full-time program includes four months of instruction and two months of paid placement at area restaurants and food establishments. Fully funded by the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development (no cost to students) it is an ideal opportunity for 12 students seeking to launch their culinary careers. There is a competitive application process. lonndontraining.on.ca

Chef Dave Lamers of Abruzzi and Taverna 1331 won Food Day Canada gold again in 2019. He will be heading to NYC with the other winners to represent Canada at James Beard House in May.

Chef Logan Withers, formerly of Abruzzi Ristorante, is leading the culinary team at Dave Lamers and Rob D’Amico’s new Taverna 1331, at 1331 Hyde Park Road, taverna1331.ca

Now that Blackfriars Bridge has reopened, it’s a perfect time to return to Betty Heydon’s acclaimed Blackfriars Bistro. Heydon and her team recently celebrated a 24th anniversary. One of the city’s most respected caterers, the culinary team at Blackfriars prepares innovative, seasonal blackboard specials with cutting-edge menus that respect tradition. Be sure to try Betty’s signature savoury Stilton cheesecake with heritage greens — it’s a classic. 46 Blackfriars St., 519-667-4930, blackfriarsbistro.com

Katana Kafé & Grill is switching things up again for the season, with new menus launching March 12. They are continuing the popular “Half-price Bottle of Wine Wednesdays” and $5 16 oz pints of beer on Thursdays. There have been many aesthetic changes at Katana over the past year or so, with more changes coming soon. katanakafe.ca

Updates from Grace Restaurant: Bartender Myles Davis qualified for the finals in the “Made with Love” cocktail competition which will be held in Toronto in April. Grace will hold a monthly drag brunch starting in March. Sunday Dinners in March will include Maple Sugar Shack on March 1 and a collaboration with Nuts for Cheese on March 15. 215 Dundas Street, 226-667-4822, gracelondon.ca

The landmark Budapest Restaurant has been operating since 1956 and will celebrate its 64th (!) birthday on March 17. 348 Dundas Street, 519-439-3431, budapestrestaurant.com

Paradigm Spirits Co. is being created by passionate craft spirit entrepreneurs with a vision to build a distillery within the new 100 Kellogg Lane. (100 Kellogg Lane is the ongoing transformation of the former Kellogg’s cereal plant into a million-square-foot hub for tenants, workspaces, entertainment and attractions, such as Powerhouse Brewing Company.) Paradigm will produce quality spirits showcasing the bounties of our region and people, by blending age-old tradition with new flavours and methods. Spirits authorities from whisky ambassadors to bourbon stewards, they bring years of experience and certifications to the table. Lively and interactive cocktail classes are designed to inform participants about the art of crafting cocktails, the use of bar tools, and classic ingredients like bitters and tonic. Paradigm is expected to open in late May 2020. paradigmspirits.com

Locomotive Espresso recently celebrated its 6th anniversary. Co-owner Jill Wright tells us, “The second location in the Old South neighbourhood, Locomotive Espresso South is coming along. Follow at Locomotiveespresso on Instagram for updates on a soft opening in late April.” 519-601-3896, locomotiveespresso.com

Wolfe Pack Company Bar is located next door to the popular breakfast spot Little Bird. In the middle of Wortley Village it is accessible, welcoming and convivial with inspired cuisine such as house-made charcuterie and seasonal or artisanal items in limited quantities, in order to maintain a high level of quality. The resto seats about 60 customers, and will include two patios, one seating an additional 45 patrons, and another 30 seats at the front of the restaurant. The menu is reminiscent of the best of the former Wolfe of Wortley, but scaled-down and more accessibly priced. 145 Wortley Road, 226-663-4567

Above the new Wolfe Pack Company Bar in Wortley Village is the boutique Bake Shop Studio. You can visit during retail hours, and by appointment on Tuesdays. Everything is made in-house from scratch. If you can’t come during retail hours, or have trouble with the stairs, the gluten-free and vegan cupcakes are offered across the street at the new Wortley Café (formerly Fire Roasted.) 145 Wortley Road (Upper) bakeshopstudio.com

Building on the momentum around urban experiential tourism, Growing Chefs! Ontario is excited to invite you into the HQ where a spectacular culinary adventure has been created: Food, Fire, Feast! This experience is based on the highly successful children’s education programming, where participants explore how food systems work through the largest school-based food education project in Ontario. Through this tremendously unique experience you will cook your way through an extensive “tour” of London and Middlesex County. Led by the award-winning Growing Chefs! Ontario Chef Team, you will improve your culinary skills using seasonal ingredients, wildcrafted foods, invasive species and native Ontario plants and be introduced to feature products from unique local farms and producers. The experience promises to keep a strong focus on sustainable sourcing and zero-waste. It will launch in the spring of 2020, growingchefsontario.ca

Lavery Culinary Group’s Forest City Culinary Experiences’ team of culinary insiders brings together groups of visitors for intimate, immersive culinary and cultural experiences. Attend one of the culinary pop-ups, cooking classes, and dinners, or book an experience like the “Covent Garden Market Gastro Tour.” They also offer an interactive culinary and cultural tour centred on and around the Forks of the Thames with partners such as Museum London, Rhino Bakery & Lounge, and Eldon House. Or simply explore downtown London on one of two soon to be launched “Asian Culinary Experiences.” forestcityculinaryexperiences.ca

Covent Garden Market, established in 1845, is the longest historical link to London’s culinary history. Several merchant families have served the market public for generations. Hasbeans follows a Smith family tradition that began in the 1880s. The coffee business is a hands-on enterprise with the hospitable Joel McMillian running the daily operations. Glenda and Danielle (Smith Cheese + Glenda’s) offer over 250 varieties of cheese. Havaris Produce has been a market staple since 1910. Covent Garden Market also houses take-away restos such as the New Delhi Deli, The Salad Bowl, Mercado Burrito and Thai Delight (the green, yellow and red curry combos are a market staple.) Mark Kitching’s Waldo’s On King is where you will find the best organic burger, sourced from the eponymous Mark’s Meats (his stand-alone shop in the Market that carries a wide range of certified organic and grass-fed meats, seafood and other items) and one of the very best Caesar salads in town. Chris Doris (Doris Produce) and restaurateur Greg Efstatheu operate Olive R Twists, and nestled into the Market Lane side of the building, Tanakaya Japanese Restaurant offers made-to-order sushi rolls, sashimi, teriyaki, tempura and bento boxes. The International Bakery, a prominent vendor for over 40 years, provides pastries, cakes, breads, and Italian-inspired staples. Petit Paris Crêperie & Pâtisserie is an excellent example of the French pastry tradition, and is located at the King Street entrance of the market. Petit Paris offers macarons, personalized cakes and pâtisseries, made from scratch and crafted with premium ingredients. Next door try the Coop Rotisserie for some of the best chicken in the city. We are also fans of Mona`s Shawarma & Grill and her Middle Eastern fare, and are especially partial to her falafels, shawarma and varieties of hummus. Sample one of Zoran Sehovac’s hand-made Balkan-inspired savoury bureks from the Hot Oven. These classic spiralled, savoury spinach and cheese or meat-stuffed pastries attract a loyal following. 130 King Street, coventmarket.com

Dining at T.G. Haile’s Addis Ababa Restaurant is characterized by the ritual of breaking injera (the traditional yeast-risen flatbread which is spongy in texture, crêpe-like in appearance and has sourdough tanginess) and sharing food from a communal platter, signifying the bonds of loyalty and friendship. For more than 15 years T.G.’s Addis Ababa has offered a tour de force from the Ethiopian culinary repertoire with classic East African dishes. 465 Dundas Street (at Maitland), 519-433-4222, tgsaddisababarestaurant.com

Mainsay Visouvath and Fouzan (Rafael) Beg’s Thaifoon Restaurant continues to distinguish itself as the premier Thai restaurant in town with authentic and exuberant flavours, craft cocktails, ambience and stellar service. The recently renovated restaurant is a multi-sensory experience with a modern and elevated take on Thai culture. The dining room is sleek, fresh and modern. Recent visits have exceeded all of our expectations. thaifoonrestaurant.com

Anna and Stelios Papadopoulos arrived in Mississauga from Greece in 2012, with son Kosta and daughter Marina, and later relocated to London. Anna says, “Wortley Village feels like a true village,” not unlike their home in Greece, where coffeehouses, restaurants and roasters are prevalent. By roasters, Anna means roasters of fresh nuts. Unimpressed by the roasted bulk nuts they sampled in Canada, Stelios envisioned bringing a bit of Greece to Wortley Village. They imported a unique Greek-designed nut-roasting machine from Germany. On Canada Day 2016, Karpos Dry Fruits and Nuts was launched in Wortley Village. On offer are several Greek food specialties and premium olive oil in bulk. Customers are encouraged to bring containers for nuts, fruits and olive oil. Fresh baklava and spanakopita are available for purchase. Entrées such as stuffed roasted peppers, dolmathakia, meatballs, chicken with potatoes, and avgolemono soup are available for takeaway on Tuesdays and Fridays. With the unexpected passing of Stelios last year, Anna, Kosta, and Marina continue to offer high-quality dry fruits and nuts procured globally. They remain the only Mediterranean-style roasters for fresh nuts in London. 190 Wortley Road, 519-672-5200, karposnutsandfruits.weebly.com

Pepe’s Filipino Restaurant, named after the owner’s father, is located in the premises formerly occupied by the Chinese BBQ Restaurant. Dishes range from lumpia (fried spring rolls with pork, shrimp and vegetables) to arrozcaldo, (a hearty Filipino congee made with chicken and rice, seasoned with onion, and garlic and served with a boiled egg) to the more complex dinuguan (pork blood stew with liver pork meat and intestine). We enjoyed the Filipino-style pork bbq served with rice or sweet potato fries and the Filipino-style chop suey with vegetables sautéed in garlic oyster sauce with miniscule shrimp and quail eggs. The calamari is lightly breaded and fried and served with sriracha aioli. 994 Huron Street, 519-601-0375

Congee Chan offers a large menu of Cantonese specialties prepared with fresh high-quality ingredients. A favourite is preserved egg congee with minced duck. This is traditional Chinese cooking combined with Canadian-Chinese versions of modern Asian specialties like crispy-sweet and piquant General Tao chicken. Congee Chan offers more than just congee and noodles. Order the lobster with ginger and green onion chow mein, and the clams or beef with black bean sauce. 735 Wonderland Road North (in the plaza across from Angelo’s), 519-641-5686, congeechanrestaurant.com

Five Fortune Culture House is known for its Yunnan-style home cooking with Sichuan and Guizhou influences — not a formulaic Chinese restaurant serving Anglo-genres conceived by old-style Taishanese and rural Cantonese immigrants who adapted traditional Chinese recipes to suit local tastes and available ingredients. 368 Richmond Street, 226-667-9873

The Market at Western Fair District is a vibrant hub in Old East Village bringing together community, food artisans and startups. Two floors and over 100 vendors make up The Market which operates on Saturday and Sundays and features fine retailers such as The Village Meat Shoppe, Loco Fields, Common Ground, Evi’s Deli, The Butcher’s Wife, On the Move Organics, Monforte Cheese, Petojo Food & Catering (Indonesian cuisine), Yam Gurung’s Momos at the Market (featuring Nepalese Cuisine), Harvest Pantry (ferments, preserves, salts and culinary tools), Artisan Bakery, Lebanese Bakery and Downie Street Bakehouse. Food truck operators Bifana Boys and Goodah Gastrotruck have popular booths at The Market and recently opened Out of the Deep Seafood Co., featuring ethically-sourced and sustainable offerings. themarketwfd.com

Willie’s Café continues to grow and thrive in the London Food Incubator. Ian Kennard has expanded the seating with more tables, comfy chairs and a new cozy dining area. There is inexpensive municipal parking off of Queens Ave. and customers are welcome to use the entrance accessible from the parking lot. Willie’s continues to provide catering services with a focus on office/corporate lunches. 630 Dundas Street East, williescafeandcatering.com

Tina Roberts of Inspiirit is excited about her partnership with The Wine Agents, importers of great wines you won’t find at the LCBO, to help restaurants drive growth by having exclusive VQA and imported offerings positions. “Pinot Grigio is not a commonly grown wine in the Niagara Region, so having a couple in my portfolio is a real coup,” says Tina. “It’s such a popular wine and one that customers always ask for. My favourite so far is from Cantine Monfort in Trentino Italy, and it’s their Terre Del Fohn Pinot Grigio. This a very easy drinking wine. Almost too easy!” Inspiirit’s products are available to licensee, wedding and event venues and direct to consumers. Check out their Wine Club to. Contact Tina at troberts@inspiirit.ca.

The goal of the Culinary Federation of Chefs & Cooks is to unite chefs and cooks across Canada in a shared dedication to professional excellence. The Federation was founded in 1963 and incorporated in Ottawa as a non-profit association in 1972. It has 1,200 members nationally. Throughout its history as Canada’s most significant federally chartered professional chefs’ organization, the name of the Federation has undergone several changes to recognize the chef’s continually changing role in the kitchen and education. Membership in the Culinary Federation is available to all persons with career paths as a Cook Apprentice, Journeyman Cook, Professional Chef/Cook or Culinary Professional. Join colleagues from London and the surrounding area for the relaunch of the London branch of the Culinary Federation. This isn’t the same organization that you may remember or perhaps have been involved with in the past. Contact Chef David Franklin, VP of Central Region, for more information about CF London. chefdavidfranklin@gmail.com, 226-7065, culinaryfederation.ca

Stratford

Chef Kris Schlotzhauer and Pastry Chef Suzy Schlotzhauer’s restaurant AO Pasta is relocating to a bigger and better space this spring (formerly Renee’s Bistro) and they are excited about this next chapter. With the move, they will be welcoming Tom Van Oosterhout as a partner. AO Pasta will remain closed until the projected early April reopening. aopasta.com

Sobrii 0-Gin is new to Stratford and is Canada’s first non-alcoholic gin. Sobrii is distilled in Stratford in small batches at Junction 56 Distillery with zero sugar, zero calories and no artificial flavours or sweeteners. Sobrii can simply be substituted for gin in most cocktail recipes or can be used to create a custom drink. Purchase at Bradshaws & Kitchen Detail or Junction 56. 45 Cambria Street, Stratford. sobrii.ca

Jobsite Brewing Co. began with a conversation between Dave Oldenburger and Phil Buhler during a break at a construction site. Their passion for construction has turned into a new love for making in-house local brews. Stop by for a visit and enjoy a pint, flight or a made-to-order wood-fired pizza. 45 Cambria Street, Stratford, 519-305-3335. jobsitebrewing.ca

Braai House menus offer a South African-inspired cuisine, focusing on open-fire cooking. The menu is created by Executive Chef/co-owner, Anthony Jordaan, who has been able to highlight some of the fantastic flavours that come off of a South-African braai, more commonly known as a wood-fired BBQ/grill. Did we mention that they also microbrew their own beer onsite? 34 Brunswick Street, Stratford, 519-271-5647. braaihouse.ca

Red Lion Room is a cozy, hip lounge in downtown Stratford. It offers an extensive menu by Head Chef Blake Anderson that includes snacks, shared plates, pasta and grilled meats. All kinds of pasta, sauces and breads are made in-house. Local beers are featured on tap along with hand-crafted cocktails. Enjoy live music with your dinner, ranging from jazz to classic rock. 23 Albert Street, Stratford, 519-272-1776. redlionroom.ca

Stratford Farmers Market, hosted by The Stratford & District Agricultural Society, is one of the oldest markets in Ontario. Vendors bring the finest cuts of meat, vegetables, fruits, baked goods, coffee, craft items and much more. Don’t worry about having breakfast before you arrive, and the made-to-order BBQ has you covered for lunch with sausage or back bacon on a bun. The Market will be running until December 19, from 7:00 am – 12:00 pm. 375 McCarthy Road, Stratford, 519-271-5130. stratfordagriculturalsociety.com

Stratford Chefs School Open Kitchen features Cooking with Cannabis! With Canada’s legalization of cannabis, more and more people are interested in safely exploring its medicinal properties and recreational uses. At the SCS Open Kitchen class, you will learn how to include the correct cannabis oil breakdown, decarboxylation, the benefits of infused butter versus oil, purification techniques, how to store your infusion, and how to make cannabis calculations when cooking. Perfect for anyone curious about cooking with cannabis at home. 136 Ontario Street, Stratford, 519-271-1414. stratfordchef.com/open-kitchen

A recent expansion has added 20,000 sq ft of greenhouses, giving organic grower Loco Fields a total of 60,000 sq ft now, just outside Stratford. As a supplier to many of the best local restaurants, they grow a variety of mixed vegetables, specializing in leafy greens, salad mixes, ginger, turmeric, over 100 varieties of heirloom tomatoes, peppers, specialty potatoes and other roots. Catch them at the Market at Western Fair and Stratford’s summer Slow Food Market on Sunday, at specialty food shops, and online. Cut micros and cut greens are now available and sunchokes will be coming out of the ground in April. Late summer, a major expansion into local ginger and turmeric will be harvested. info@locofields.com

Around the Region

We lost a dedicated farm-to-table advocate and mentor when celebrated chef Michael Potters passed away suddenly. A former Londoner, Potters was a graduate of Sir Wilfred Laurier University and studied Culinary Arts at George Brown College. Leading the charge for positive change in the restaurant industry, Potters was well-known in Ontario’s culinary circles for his decades-long career and influence as a chef, hospitality consultant, educator and mentor. Potters’ career spanned The Little Inn in Bayfield, co-owner of Harvest in Picton, Accolade at Toronto’s Crown Plaza, Spoke Club, Hockley Valley Resort, Angeline’s Inn in Prince Edward County and Milford Bistro. Most recently he was the Executive Director of CAPE Private Events in Picton.

Cowbell Brewing Co. is rolling into spring with several exciting new beer releases. Back by popular demand is Cowbell Brewing’s Renegade Series. Five new, limited-edition, small-batch Renegades, featuring bold and exciting flavours, will be available on draught and in 473mL cans. The first Renegade Series beer will be launching exclusively at the Cowbell Farm and online in April. For Cowbell fans who cannot wait until April to try new brews, Hazy Days, a Hazy Juicy IPA will be hitting LCBO and grocery shelves in March. Keep an eye on Cowbell’s social channels for updates on all upcoming beer releases. 40035 Blyth Road, cowbellbrewing.com

The Village Teapot in Ilderton is owned and run by Gaynor Deeks and Jana Yassine. Gaynor is originally from the UK, Jana from Chatham, Ontario. They are tea drinkers, soup and sandwich makers, and know a good scone when they see one. Located in one of the oldest properties in the town, believed to be at least 145 years old, in premises that retain many period features. Reservations are appreciated. thevillageteapot.ca

Elio and Kate Caporicci’s Early Bird Coffee is a small-batch, wholesale coffee roaster and café situated close to where the 401 and 403 meet in Woodstock. Their mission is simple, “To provide Oxford County with a world-class coffee experience by delivering the freshest, best tasting, small-batch coffee in the region.” They achieve this by using only expertly-roasted, ethically-sourced, premium beans. Since its inception, Early Bird Coffee has found its way into the homes of many area families, as well as onto the shelves of local businesses, such as Habitual Chocolate and Beantown Coffee Co. 815 Juliana Drive, Woodstock, 519-532-3127

Chef Eric Boyar’s sixthirtynine in Woodstock delivers a homegrown Oxford County “from scratch” farm-to-table Feast On certified experience. An elegant and contemporary dining room of 30 seats welcomes guests to a tasteful and comfortable atmosphere. Front house service is headed by Eric’s wife, Jennifer Boyar, where the emphasis is on unpretentious yet attentive and professional service. Zach Lebert directs the restaurant wine program, which features both high quality regional VQA wines and unique international wines. Wine selections change regularly to suit the current menu. Additional seating is available for up to four guests at the Chef’s Table, which provides guests an up-close look at the talented kitchen crew in action. Service is often headed by Sous Chef Sam Vandenberg, who ensures guests at the Chef’s Table have an engaging and memorable experience. Tasting menus with optional wine pairings are available upon request. 639 Peel Street, Woodstock, 519-536-9602, sixthirtynine.com

Chocolatier and owner of Seed Confections, Genevieve Scarfone’s love of all things pastry began in her teens. She enrolled in the Culinary Management program at Niagara College. Later Scarfone worked three summers at a luxury golf course resort in Muskoka and spent winter seasons in Banff as a baker. In 2009 she moved to Vancouver, where she began her career as a chocolatier learning the nuances of chocolate production. While she was working as a sous chef at Beta5 Chocolates in Vancouver, the team won multiple Canadian and International Chocolate Awards. In 2015, she moved home to St. Thomas. Before starting Seed Confections she spent months travelling the world solo, visiting Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand. It was on this trip she created the concept of Seed Confections, which is known for its signature macarons. All the desserts are fresh, local and delectable. Scarfone has won both silver and bronze awards in the Canadian portion of the International Chocolate Awards. In 2018 she won a bronze medal at the International Chocolate Awards in Italy for her Cranberry Sage bonbons.159 Ross Street, St. Thomas, Ontario, 519-207-4060, seedconfections.com

Steelhead Food Co. offers fresh locally processed fish that are cleaned and cut at the Fish and Seafood Market. Based in St. Thomas, Steelhead offers a selection of premium quality fish, fresh oysters and seafood — fresh, frozen, and smoked. 5 Barrie Blvd, St. Thomas, 226-237-3474, steelheadfoodco.ca

The Southwest Ontario Tourism Corporation (SWOTC) recently announced the finalists for the 2019 Innovation Awards. Innovator of the Year finalists includes the Lavery Culinary Group’s Forest City Culinary Experiences, Lambton Heritage Museum, and Texas Long Horn Ranch. Innovator of the Year award recognizes businesses, organizations and leaders that are building the tourism industry within Ontario’s Southwest with purpose and passion. Innovative Experience of the Year finalists includes Culture City X, hosted by London Arts Council, Sweetest Smell on Earth – Maple Dining Experience, hosted by Richardson’s Farm, and Truffle Camp, hosted by Cindy Walker’s Chocolatea. The Innovative Experience of the Year award recognizes meaningful experiences, events, and programming offered to travellers, that tell the stories of Ontario’s Southwest.

The former schoolhouse which houses The 1909 Culinary Academy was built in that year. Located just west of Ayr, the building has been converted into a chef-owned private culinary institute with a restaurant-style kitchen. Executive Chef Murray Zehr offers a lesson in community heritage stewardship. Original details include slanted blackboards, decorative tin ceiling, lighting fixtures, trim, doors, wainscoting, hardwood floors, dual entry foyer and the original schoolhouse bell. The 1909 Culinary Academy is Canada’s first chef training facility with a focus on agriculture and hands-on techniques for food cultivation. The dinner plate is ever changing. An invitation has been extended by the 1909 Culinary Academy for a complimentary 3-hour session with Chef Murray Zehr, designed specifically for chefs, cooks and restaurant managers. Tourism Oxford and SWOTC are excited to partner with the Academy to offer this free workshop for restaurants on Monday, March 9, 1–4 pm. 5183 Trussler Road, Ayr, Ontario, the1909culinaryacademy.ca

Chatham-Kent Tourism, in partnership with Grey County Tourism, is hosting the third annual Rural Tourism Symposium. This one-day event is designed to raise the profile of rural tourism as an integral part of the provincial and national visitor experience. It targets those in the rural tourism industry, and seeks to inspire tourism industry professionals to redefine success by leveraging up, capitalizing on opportunities and partnering for success. Join Chatham-Kent Tourism as they host rural tourism stakeholders, destination marketing organizations and tourism businesses in partnership with Grey County Tourism. Celes Davar of Earth Rythms is the keynote speaker. Thursday, April 23, 8:30 a.m. –3:30 p.m., Ridgetown College, 120 Main St E, Ridgetown, chatham-kent.ca/Tourism/rural-tourism-symposium

The new Huron Waves Music Festival will formally announce its inaugural Spring lineup at The White Squirrel Golf Club and Restaurant (a Festival sponsor) at 5pm on Tuesday, March 10. Artistic Director is John Miller, who founded and ran for 18 years the renowned Stratford Summer Music Festival, will bring programming that includes four incredible women, each with a unique musical perspective. Karen Gibson, founder of Britain’s Kingdom Choir that’s famous for her “Stand By Me” rendition at the royal wedding of Meagan Markle and Prince Harry, brings her Choir for performances in Goderich and Exeter and leads an open, choral workshop for regional singers and conductors. Barbara Croall, an Odawa First Nations composer and educator rooted in Anishinaabeg traditions, will be Huron Waves’ artist-in-residence with aboriginal youth at the Kettle and Stony Point Hillside School. Anne Bourne, an Ontario specialist in blending Nature’s vibrations with the sounds of human voices and musical instruments, will lead Deep Listening experiences with walkers along the shores of Lake Huron. And Leigh Ann Ryan, a St. John’s educator and signing specialist, will bring the Newfoundland Deaf Choir to the music festival to inspire audible-capable audiences with how the partially and totally deaf create their music with American Sign Language. Huron Waves Music Festival will present concerts in Bayfield, Blyth, Exeter, Goderich, Grand Bend, Hensall, Zurich and points in between, May 7 to 17. Information and tickets: huronwavesmusicfestival.ca

With an eclectic ambience and a contemporary take on classic culinary favourites combined with unparalleled service, the Chilled Cork offers a culinary experience that inspires locals and travellers alike. The restaurant is nestled within the Retro Suites Hotel’s century-old building located on Chatham’s “retro block.” Guests are captivated by the welcoming atmosphere and the exposed brick walls, iconic pop-culture pieces, original modern art and stunning neon. 22 William Street South, 519-354-7818, chilledcork.ca

St. Marys Farmers’ Market is running a pilot for an indoor St. Marys Winter Farmers’ Market this year, funded by the Libro Prosperity Fund. The winter market is open the first Saturday of the month from 8 until noon at the St. Marys Legion. Vendors include Edible Acres, Sheldon Berries, Forest Hill Orchards, Ann Slater, Bradley’s Lamb, Taylor Heritage Hogs, Slater’s Organic Meats, FAM Hot Sauces, Black Sombrero, Syrian Bakers, Bespoke Confections, Martha and Rachel, Breadtopia, Pillitteri Estates Winery and Busy Momma. stmarysfarmersmarket.ca/winter-market

Stonetown Artisan Cheese is a purveyor of Swiss mountain-style cheeses, hand-crafted by master cheesemaker Ramon Eberle. Using unpasteurized milk from farmers Hans and Jolanda Weber’s herd of Holsteins, Eberle uses raw milk so that the cheese ripens as naturally as possible while the flavours improve with maturation. Cheeses and other local products are available to buy on-site at the farm store. 5021 Perth County Line 8 (Kirkton Road), St. Marys, 519-229-6856, stonetowncheese.com

