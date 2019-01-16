Huron County’s First Winery Maelström Winery: Family-Made Artisanal Wines & Ciders

Delicate Wines Are Grown In Cooler Climates

Huron County’s cold climate and clay loam soils add exceptionally favourable complexity, balance and intensity to Maelstrom wine.

The Maelström vineyard location was chosen for its impressive natural drainage and mix of sandy and clay loam soils — a combination ideally suited to growing premium quality grapes and producing structured red wines like Marquette, Baco Noir and Cabernet Franc.

Maelström’s white wines also demonstrate a unique expression of terroir. Both Chardonnay and Frontenac Blanc exhibit an increased acidity that produces more tropical fruit flavours and enhanced aroma than in warmer climates.

A Hands-Off Approach

From the start, it’s been important at Maelström to use winemaking techniques that use less-than-conventional intervention when processing the wine. This means far fewer chemicals and gentle filtering practices, and a more natural maturation. This hands-off approach results in wines that are flavourful and rich, and it’s also a little better for the environment.

Maelstrom Winery took root in 2009, when the Landsborough family planted a test plot of vines to see if they would survive Huron County’s cold climate. To their delight, the vines not only survived — they thrived! The vineyard now has over 8 acres of grape vines, nestled in the crook of land between the south Maitland River and the Bayfield River.

Taste the difference artisanal winemaking and unique terroir bring. Maelström is focused on the living expression of Huron County, giving their wine a unique character and personality. The focus is on balance — in fruit, sugar levels, acidity and tannin — ensuring these four components are harmonious. Expect higher intensity aromas, and rewarding complexity.

Tours & Tastings

A Maelstrom Winery Tour includes a stroll through the vineyards and the entire winery, guided by one of the owners. You’ll see first-hand the real passion behind the winery and get access to the intimate knowledge of the intricacies of day-to-day winery operations. The tour then ends in the tasting room, where you can see some of the equipment used in processing wine, and taste the final product.

Of course, you can visit the winery for just a tasting, and skip the tour. Whether you want to relax on the patio to beat the summer heat or retreat from the winter cold by the cozy fireplace; the tasting room is open year-round. Enjoy a complimentary wine tasting at any time during our store hours. Just drop by, although we ask that groups of 10 or more phone for a reservation.

Note: Tours through the vineyard only run April–October.

Currently Available Wines & Ciders

RED WINES:

2016 Reserve Cabernet Franc

2016 Marquette

2017 Abyss

2017 Tempest

WHITE WINES:

2015 Frontenac Blanc Reserve

2016 Frontenac Blanc

2016 Chardonnay Reserve

2017 Chardonnay

2017 L’Acadie

2017 Vidal

2016 Blush

2016 Summerström

CIDERS:

Still Cider

Open 7 Days a Week!

This Destination Winery is open today for a tour, or just stop by for a tasting. Monday–Sunday, 11am–6pm. Or shop online to get Maelstrom wine, cider and the taste of Huron County terroir sent right to your door.

78925 Sanctuary Line, Clinton ON

519-233-9463

maelstromwinery.ca