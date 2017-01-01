What’s Hot?

Spherical Cocktails Are Having a Moment

Forget the party-pleasing Jell-O shot. Molecular mixology brings science to the cocktail shaker with spherical cocktails, creating new flavour combinations, interesting textures and novel presentations. Spherical cocktails are blends of spirits, botanicals, bitters and juices that are suspended inside a partly-frozen drained ice sphere. The orb is put into a previously mixed cocktail, or placed in a rocks glass and more alcohol is poured on top. It can be cracked, or left to melt and morph into the rest of your cocktail. As it melts, the cocktail transforms from boozy to appropriately balanced. Chef Brian Sua-an of the new Reverie Restaurant provided us with his take on the Mojito.

Spherical Mojito Cocktail

20 mint leaves

250 g water

350 g white rum

350 g lime juice

160 g sugar

10 g calcium lactate gluconate*

1000 g water

5 g sodium alginate*

Silicon spherical mold tray

*Easily ordered online at sites such as www.modernistpantry.com

Preparation of Mojito Spheres

1 Begin by making the sodium alginate bath. Mix the water and sodium alginate in a blender or food processor until evenly dispersed.

2 Transfer to a bowl, ideally one with a flat bottom.

3 In a separate vessel muddle mint leaves and lime juice together. Add sugar, water, and rum. Mix thoroughly until sugar is dissolved.

4 Strain the mixture through a sieve.

5 Blend 350 g of the mixture and 10 g of calcium lactate gluconate in a food processor until completely dissolved.

6 Pour mixture into the mold tray, cover with cling film, and place in the freezer until the individual spheres are completely frozen.

Finishing

Bowl with 200 ml clean water

Mint leaves

1 Unmold the mojito spheres, one sphere at a time, and carefully immerse into the sodium alginate bath.

2 Leave in the bath for 3.5 minutes, stirring gently with a spoon.

3 Remove the sphere from the bath and put into the clean water for 10 seconds to rinse off the alginate.

4 Remove the sphere and decorate with a mint leaf. Place into a pre-made cocktail or serve in a rocks glass.

Reverie Restaurant

1-208 Piccadilly Street, London

www.reverierestaurant.ca