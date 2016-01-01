I am always excited to present the Holiday Issue. Parties, gifts, and time with family are all on the agenda and our writers have done their best to help guide you to success in every aspect of this festive time. On behalf of everyone here, I wish you all the very best of the season.

It’s not too early to think about the London Wine and Food Show running January 19–21. This event, in its 12th year, has grown so popular that it is prudent to make your plan early, before we distribute our first issue of 2017.

The show promises another enticing mix of local chefs, restaurateurs, wineries, brewers and distillers, tasting seminars, stage presentations, industry experts and entertainment. To help you make the most of it, we present our Top 10 Tips.

1. Pick the right day to attend. Thursday is generally much less crowded, offering the best opportunity to chat with and learn from the exhibitors. Friday and Saturday bring a more intense party atmosphere — it’s fun! — but busier. Friday is also Ladies Night, with some unique presentations.

2. Get enough sample tickets. Start with at least 20 tickets, 30 for a couple. (You can share some samples.) You can buy more later.

3. Save money on Thursday. New, the admission price will be lower on Day One.

4. Don’t arrive at peak times. Attendance levels are constantly monitored for safety reasons, and line-ups frequently occur on Friday and Saturday between 5–8pm.

5. Dress warmly. Despite your best effort, outside line-ups can occur. There is a complimentary coat check in the front lobby.

6. Do not bring children. No one under age 19 can enter, including babies.

7. Have a plan to get home safely. There are non-alcoholic options, but if you might over-indulge, bring a DD, use Diamondz Designated Drivers (the show’s official service), or plan to take a cab.

8. Buy your tickets early. Tickets are available in advance and online. They guarantee admission and speedier entry. www.londonwineandfoodshow.com

9. Attend a Tasting Seminar. Register for these free events one hour prior to their time slot. Spots go quickly!

10. Plan ahead. Visit the website to see the lists of exhibitors, stage presentations and tasting seminars. Make the most of your time, and enjoy!