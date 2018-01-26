Profiles of Excellence: Bourbon Street

Cajun & Creole Kitchen + Bar

New Orleans-Inspired Deliciousness

Bourbon Street is London’s destination for Cajun and Creole food. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there are delectable delights to satisfy your appetite no matter the time of day.

An Unbeatable Setting

An outdoor patio space on Oxford Street is only the first of many surprises. Located just west of Adelaide Street, the location is minutes to downtown London but without the hectic chaos. Ample free parking makes life convenient.

Rich woods, exposed brick, 16-foot ceilings and an open kitchen create immediate ambience, with a sleek and contemporary look accented by jazz-inspired decorative touches. Natural light floods the space by day, with interesting lighting creating a more intimate mood by night.

Deep South Roots

Rooted in true New Orleans inspiration, Chef Dominic Raso was first moved to cook Cajun and Creole food after visiting Louisiana in the early 1990s. He returned home to Alberta and opened a restaurant that integrated the unique ambience, music, and delicious food that The Big Easy is known for. His move to London means we can pull up a chair at the open kitchen and watch his two decades of experience in action, as he guides his kitchen team and creates a real taste of New Orleans.

Incredible Food & Drink

Memorable meals depend upon the freshest delicious ingredients, including Cajun & Creole seasoning hand-blended on the premises. A full breakfast menu includes Eggs Bourbon, with poached eggs served atop homemade crab cakes, topped with a shrimp Creole sauce, and served with Cajun potatoes. Food allergies and dietary restrictions can be accommodated. Lunch features a range of salads, sandwiches and po’ boys, and specialties such as the Pecan-Crusted Catfish and Cajun Jambalaya.

For dinner, try the Taste of N’awlins Platter, with grilled scallops, fried oysters, crawfish etouffee, Bayou tilapia, rice and Chef’s vegetables. House-made desserts and specialty coffees complete the night in true Southern style.

Explore the interesting wine list — featuring both Ontario and international selections — and creative signature cocktails like the Bourbon Street Caesar, with house-infused chipoltle pepper Pinnacle vodka and Walters’ clamato juice, rimmed with house-blackened spice, with pickled bean, pepper and lemon wedge.

Pleasurable Jazz

New Orleans is also about the music. Catch the popular Live Jazz Brunch and select Saturday night jazz performances at Bourbon Street. Special events occur throughout the year.

Cooking Classes

Have you always desired to cook New Orleans-inspired food in your own kitchen? You’re in luck — the people of Bourbon Street can teach you how, and it’s easier than you might think! Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned veteran looking to add a couple more recipes to your repertoire, our Chef will take you on a step-by-step journey to making your own great food — from delicious appetizers to exceptional entrees. His vast experience and unbridled enthusiasm will ensure that you’ll master every step of making incredible food for yourself and your family.

Ready to experience New Orleans-inspired cuisine? Make a reservation today!

Bourbon Street

Cajun & Creole Kitchen + Bar

587 Oxford Street East, London

519-667-2000

bourbonstreetlondon.ca

Tuesday–Saturday: 10 am–10 pm (Open Mondays until mid-February)

Sunday: 9 am–8 pm