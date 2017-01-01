Feeling the Cold? Here are some dramatic diversions

It may feel like the dead of winter, but there are plenty of reasons to leave your cocoon and head to see some heart-warming theater during March and April.

Art by Yasmina Reza, presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York and Directed by Nigel Shawn Williams, runs at the Grand Theatre until March 11th. A study of beauty being in the eye of the beholder — or — there’s no accounting for taste, this Tony award-winning masterpiece explores the idea of what, if anything, defines art, and friendship.

Readers will be excited to put down their latest book and head to the Grand. The best-selling novel, Colony of Unrequited Dreams by Wayne Johnston is adapted for the stage at The Grand Theatre March 21 to April 8th. This is an especially timely look at Canadian history during Canada’s 150th anniversary year. The play, with jazz music backup, examines the story of Newfoundland’s former, and famous, premier Joey Smallwood. Colin Furlong portrays the man some called the last Father of Confederation. The book was adapted for the stage by Robert Chafe. The play is directed by Jillian Keiley.

The Pacheco Theatre company, based in London, takes to Procunier Hall at the Palace Theatre with Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf? This production of the classic discussion of a troubled relationship runs March 1–11th. Rated 18+ for language and mature subject matter

Things lighten up at the Palace Theatre over March Break when the London Youth Theatre presents The Addams Family on the main stage. This is a musical version of the popular 1960’s television show, directed by Ruth Noonan with music directed by Kristina Baron-Woods.

London history comes alive at the Palace with The Triumph of Teresa Harris. Written by local London poet, novelist and playwright Penn Kemp, the adventures of the youngest member of the wealthy Harris family of Eldon House in London is told March 22 to 25th in Procunier Hall at the Palace.

A busy month at the Palace winds up on March 26th with a matinee, A Forever Frozen Story, presented by TOHU-BOHU productions. This musical is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s original fairy tale “The Snow Queen.” The production company states that the show “is not based in any way on Disney’s animated motion picture Frozen.” Still, it looks like some family fun to welcome spring.

For those who loved it at the London Fringe Festival (or missed it and want a chance to see it), check out Submerged by Vivien Adler, presented by Banished by the King at The Arts Project March 2 to 4th.

All you would ever want to know about belly dancing is the interesting theme of Best Kept Secrets presented by Rising Moon Bellydance at The Arts Project on April 7th. Artists from London, Woodstock, Kitchener, Guelph, and Hamilton, in a variety of costumes, will tell stories through dance.

Dance and song wraps up March at Budweiser Gardens with the Broadway in London series, Annie. This much-loved Broadway blockbuster is sure to chase away the winter blahs with sugar-coated optimism about “Tomorrow.” Annie is on stage at Bud Gardens on March 23rd.

The King’s Players at King’s University College present The Real Inspector Hound March 29 to April 1st. The whodunit one act play will be performed in the historic Dante Lenardon Hall on campus.

Alfred Hitchcock fans will want to head to Sarnia’s Imperial Theatre. The 39 Steps is presented by Theatre Sarnia from March 31 to April 8th. A cast of four bravely presents 150 characters in a comedic whodunit. Glee, presented by Hidden Talents, then takes to the Imperial Theatre from April 19 to 22nd.

Singing in the Rain will be playing at St. Jacob’s Country Playhouse March 22 to April 15th. Classic musical theatre presented by Drayton Entertainment.

There are two musical theatre shows to get your toes tapping at the Port Stanley Festival Theatre in March and April. Patsy Cline and the Queens of Country runs twice on March 11th. Bandstand Revisited with Dick Clark (tribute) has two shows on April 22nd. Both are presented by Bill Culp Productions.

You know it’s spring when previews start at the Stratford Festival! Guy and Dolls previews begin April 15 at The Festival Theatre. Donna Feore directs and choreographs this musical comedy. The production dances its way from New York to Havana in a battle of the sexes.

A new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island begins previews on April 22 at the Avon Theatre. Juan Chiroan as Long John Silver is a much anticipated performance of the season at Stratford. This will be a world première of Nicolas Billon’s adaptation, commissioned by the Stratford Festival and directed by Mitchell Cushman.