Bah, Humbug? I Think Not!

The Holidays on Stage

Looking for an experience gift this season? Local theatre has plenty of holiday offerings which make a good gift — especially for yourself. Before the holidays get too busy, take a look at the special productions being staged in our area which are perfect for a gift, or for a break!

The Grand Theatre, London

Artistic Director Dennis Garnhum makes his directorial debut by reviving Scrooge in all his grumpiness. Sure, all of us have times during the holidays when we start thinking bah and humbug towards it all. However this classic tale of a curmudgeon’s transformation draws back audiences year after year, to stages around the world. It will be interesting to see what Benedict Campbell, of Stratford Festival acclaim, does with the famous role. Also from Stratford in the show are Sean Arbuckle and Alexis Gordon. Both wowed audiences this past season at Stratford in Guys and Dolls. Gordon is a graduate of the Original Kids Theatre Company in London. Arbuckle plays Bob Cratchit.

A Christmas Carol, written by Charles Dickens and adapted by Garnhum, runs from November 28 to December 30 at The Grand. Most years the holiday show of choice sells out quickly, and the run is often extended. There are post-show artist talks every Tuesday in December. As well, there is a pre-show talk with James Reaney on December 6 at noon. Reaney is the recently retired entertainment writer for the London Free Press.

Centennial Hall, London

For some, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a production of The Nutcracker. Canada’s Ballet Jörgen presents this classic for one show only on December 23. Perfect timing to pack up the children and send them out with the grandparents for some holiday tradition!

The Palace Theatre, London

Another family favourite, Anne of Green Gables: The Musical, is on stage at the Palace Theatre in Old East Village, London from November 30 to December 10. This is Don Harron’s musical adaptation of the worldwide bestselling book authored by Lucy Maud Montgomery.

Petrolia Community Theatre

Anne of Green Gables: The Musical will also be performed in Petrolia at the Victoria Playhouse. It runs from November 15 to 19.

Theatre Sarnia

The lovely Imperial Theatre in Sarnia is the stage for some humorous Christmas entertainment. This year it’s a look back at Christmas in the 1940s with a production of The Christmas Story: The Musical. “Don’t shoot your eye out” and other one-liners from the Hollywood film version come to life on stage December 15, 16, 17 and 23.