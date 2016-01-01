Another era’s whisky and bricks have given way to two of my favourite and free foodie and family destinations in Toronto.

The first is the Distillery Historic District. In its heyday the area was home to Gooderham and Worts Limited, one of the leading whiskey distilleries in the Commonwealth which in its last days produced such well-known brands as Little Brown Jug. After years of inactivity, the industrial property two kilometres east of Union Station has been reborn as a mecca of noteworthy restaurants, craft beer, unique shops, gourmet chocolate, and family-focused special events including the German-themed Toronto Christmas Market, which on November 18 opens for its seventh year.

The centrepiece of the Distillery District (designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 1988) is the original Mill Street Brew Pub, an iconic stop for Ontario craft beer fans (even though ownership has now passed to Labatt). When it opened in 2002 at the dawn of Ontario’s craft beer explosion this pub was east Toronto’s first microbrewery in 100 years. Mill Street’s beers — from the gateway craft Organic Lager to small batch seasonals such as Vanilla Porter — are well known, but the pub is also a go-to spot for food, including the shepherd’s lamb and lager pie.

Nearby is SOMA Chocolatemaker, located in a former whisky aging room, where a chocolate factory includes a viewing area and where a lab churns fresh gelato daily.

Among the 25 fashion and lifestyle retail shops not to be missed are John Fluevog Shoes in the district’s west end. On the east side, Blackbird Vintage Finds offers a treasure trove of antique, early Canadiana, and repurposed merchandise.

The Toronto Christmas Market is free through the week, but an admission is charged on weekends. The market brings an influx of 30 additional vendors, who set up on the Distillery District’s cobblestone streets, and a long list of musical and dance performances ranging from carollers and elf singalongs to holiday jazz and world music.

If you’re in Toronto without a car, getting to Evergreen Brick Works can be an epic undertaking, taking 45 minutes from downtown via TTC bus. So if time is an issue it’s best to grab a cab or summon Uber and get there in 15 minutes. Either way, it’s worth the excursion.

The site, visible from the Don Valley Expressway, was where Toronto’s iconic red clay bricks were produced, used in the construction of many historic downtown buildings, including Massey Hall, and a number of stately homes. When the Don Valley Brick Works closed in 1984 after a century of blasting and digging clay, shale, and sand with steam shovels, the mined-out quarry and 16 industrial buildings became derelict. During the 1990s the site attracted such less-than-official events as raves, and both local and international graffiti artists who saw the large walls as blank canvasses.

Evergreen, a national not-for-profit, took the reins and after years of planning opened what is now a wide-ranging environmental centre in 2010, and home to Toronto’s largest outdoor farmers’ market.

The raves are history, but the extensive graffiti remains as part of the story of the site and now includes murals of some of the actual people who worked making bricks. The large industrial ovens also remain.

The Weston Foundation helped fund restoration of the former pit into a naturalized area and a network of hiking trails extends up the side of the Don Valley.

Inside the industrial buildings there’s a partially covered ice skating rink with skate rentals, and an extensive area for children’s environmental programming designed to reconnect urban children to nature.

The on site farm-to-fork restaurant, Cafe Belong, is owned by chef Brad Long, thlongtime co-host of Restaurant Makeover on the Food Network. After 5 p.m. Cafe Belong serves communal or family-style meals. The lunch and dinner menus change seasonally, with the mainstay St. Lawrence salad frequently raved about by reviewers.

Most of the year there’s an outdoor weekend farmers market. In mid-November the market moves indoors for the winter and operates on Saturdays only. It’s where some unusual Ontario food items such a sheep cheese and milkweed buds can be sourced.

The Distillery Historic District

Mill Street between Parliament and Cherry streets, Toronto

www.thedistillerydistrict.com

www.torontochristmasmarket.com

Evergreen Brick Works

550 Bayview Avenue, Toronto

Accessible by car off the Don Valley Parkway, or by TTC buses 65 or 75. The Brick Works shuttle departs from a parkette north of the Broadview subway station.

www.evergreen.ca

Wayne Newton is a freelance journalist based in London. wayne.newton@bell.net